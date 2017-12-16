Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael, left, speaks as Keith Gregg, the county's Chief Information Technology Officer, and Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio listen during a press conference about the hacking of Mecklenburg County’s servers.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael, left, speaks as Keith Gregg, the county's Chief Information Technology Officer, and Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio listen during a press conference about the hacking of Mecklenburg County’s servers. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Irwin Carmichael, left, speaks as Keith Gregg, the county's Chief Information Technology Officer, and Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio listen during a press conference about the hacking of Mecklenburg County’s servers. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Viewpoint

Diorio: Thank you, Mecklenburg, for patience after ransomware attack

By Dena Diorio - Special to the Observer editorial board

December 16, 2017 11:37 AM

UPDATED December 15, 2017 05:15 PM

It’s the time of year to be thankful, and I am especially thankful to Mecklenburg County employees and our community over the past two weeks.

After the ransomware attack that disabled virtually all our computer systems and rolled technology back 25 years, I really didn’t know how our employees and customers would react when they suddenly could not access many county services.

What I have discovered since that day has been nothing short of amazing. Across the county, our 5,500 workers have come together as a single, focused unit to implement old paper processes, improvise and continue to serve our customers. For their determination and ability to adapt, I am very, very thankful.

Behind the scenes, a huge “thank you” to Mecklenburg County Information Technology Services. From the day the attack was discovered, ITS has worked nonstop to limit the damage, investigate the crime, and do what’s necessary to bring our services back online. Business as usual is slowly returning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After we decided not to pay the ransom, I toured multiple county offices, and the question along row after row of workers whose routine was turned upside down was not, “How do we do this?” Instead, it was a firm, “We can do this!” spirit that continues today.

Thanks also to our community. From businesses offering cybersecurity support to customers patiently waiting or not receiving a service on a particular day, the generosity of the business community and the understanding from our customers has been remarkable.

Another thank you goes to the media, who helped us tell folks how to access our services. They stepped up in a big way and told our story to the world.

There will be ups and downs as we continue getting back to normal, and I don’t know exactly how long it will take until we are at full capacity again. What’s clear to me is that our county is resilient, our people are understanding and when the going gets tough, Mecklenburg County is at its best.

Diorio is the Mecklenburg County manager.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV

    Knoxville Police are looking into an officer’s actions after a Charlotte woman said the off-duty officer pulled a gun on her as she changed a license plate on her newly purchased SUV Tonya Jameson, 45, is a former Charlotte Observer reporter and columnist

Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV

Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV 2:05

Tonya Jameson held at gunpoint by off-duty cop as she picks up new SUV
Panthers launch investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct 0:55

Panthers launch investigation into owner Jerry Richardson for workplace misconduct

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand 0:57

Charlotte Hornets acting coach Stephen Silas on Miami Heat, homestand

View More Video