Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

SETH MEYERS
“While announcing plans to trim the size of the regulatory code, President Trump cut a red ribbon with an oversized scissors that was draped across stacks of paper. Then, because of all the regulations he repealed, the scissors fell apart, a dolphin choked on the ribbon, and the paper burst into flames.”
“I love how Trump drags ‘everybody’ into his opinions. ‘Everybody’s talking about how bad the FBI is’: He’s like a teenager trying to bully someone. ‘Everybody’s talking about how much they hate you, we were all just talking about it.’ ”
“A conservative pundit published an editorial in The Washington Post yesterday calling President Trump the nation’s worst president. Or as Sarah Sanders put it, President Trump is one of the top 45 presidents of all time.”
Never miss a local story.
“According to a new Monmouth University poll, only 32 percent of people approve of the job President Trump is doing. Oh, wait. Oh, I'm sorry. I read that wrong. Only 32 people approve of the job President Trump is doing.”
TREVOR NOAH
“Wow, an FBI agent was sending text messages in 2016, saying that Trump is an idiot. How did he know! What other secrets is the FBI hiding?”
JIMMY FALLON
“It was revealed that the Pentagon had a top-secret program to investigate U.F.O.s and aliens — which is why Trump announced plans to build a dome over the Earth and make E.T. pay for it.”
“There was an 11-hour power outage at the airport in Atlanta, and people were stranded on the tarmac for six hours. Don’t worry, though, flight attendants came through every hour with a thimble-sized cup of room-temperature water.”
“Paul Ryan said that he'd rather eat grilled asparagus than a Snickers. Americans were like, ‘And we thought Roy Moore was a monster!’ ”
Comments