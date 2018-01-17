Viewpoint

N.C. state legislators shouldn’t be fighting to preserve gerrymandering

Disappointed in state legislators

It is clear why so few citizens respect our state legislators. They waste our resources and damage our state’s reputation by working on the wrong things, such as HB2 (no reports of any dangerous bathroom situations) and now taking their gerrymandering case to the Supreme Court so they can continue to draw districts that minimize minority voters’ impact. Meanwhile, real problems exist like our broken jail system, broken mental health system, inability to fund our own highway construction, poor public schools, etc. They need to start doing the people’s work and stop this partisan crusade.

David Meyers, Cornelius

Respect, learn from religious guidelines

In response to “Islam provides some answers to our #MeToo problems” (Jan. 17 For the Record):

Kudos to Rose Hamid for her recent column concerning Islam’s guidelines regarding male/female interactions. All people of faith, regardless of denomination, who want to live lives pleasing to God will adhere to these practical guidelines. Self-control and modesty in attire may well be sneered at by our current culture, but as Hamid pointed out, people who choose those deserve to be treated with respect.

Lissa Tipple, Charlotte

What’s the future for undocumented kids?

Concerning DACA: the concern is what to do with the 800,000 people under DACA. Let’s say we give into the thought that the children are here under no fault of their own and it wouldn’t be humane to send them back. We give path to citizenship.

Fast forward 15 years, and now there are children brought in illegally for those 15 years. Do we give amnesty again? Or do we do the inhumane act of sending those kids back to where they came from? I have not heard this aspect talked about.

If the new law is going to be that they are sent back in the future, why not send them back now?

John Pluckhahn, Charlotte

Joseph Salerno
Cost isn’t a reason to turn our backs

In response to “US can't offer unlimited help” (Jan. 17 Forum):

Forum writer Phil Clutts offers a word salad to rationalize limiting the incremental cost of compassion to the DACA kids. Now, I guess, folks can be completely hard-nosed about this issue without feeling guilty. There is no quota for human compassion in the face of tragedy and injustice.

Joseph J. Salerno, Charlotte

Charlotte usually isn’t this beautiful

Winter has a way of exposing the underbelly of Charlotte’s roadsides like a punch in the gut. When the trees are bare and the weeds have died, our littered roadways shine like the brightest star. Yet, very little is done. No recent mayor or city council member has ever addressed this problem to my knowledge and it continues to worsen.

Charlotte doesn’t get a lot of snow, thank goodness. But even if for one day, we can imagine pristine roadways and manicured medians, a solid white covering will suffice, allowing us to imagine a Charlotte with roads free of litter. Then, like a bad dream, the snow melts and the sight of our littered roadways returns. Welcome back to reality!

Ken Rutherford, Charlotte

Kelly Scherer
America should stand for better

I believe there’s a near-universal intrigue we all share that pulls us toward one another. Americans historically are among the world’s most receptive hosts. We naturally accept others into our courageous style of openness and continual self-improvement.

There are of course some people who fear others. And, while we all understand that there are certainly times and places where fear is a useful driving emotion, it is just not usually the case. Americans are not fearful people at heart. And those who try to instill fear are not really our leaders.

So where can you encounter courageous, inspired people of all stripes to help boost your faith in America’s abundance? This Saturday at the Charlotte Women’s March. Come see!

Kelly Scherer, Charlotte

Maybe a shutdown would be good for us

I would prefer a shutdown rather than kicking the can down the road again. Congress is not capable of governing. Governing means compromise.

I will never vote for an incumbent again. They are only concerned about being re-elected.

Both parties agree only on one thing: oppose every initiative of the other party.

Frank Paul, Charlotte

