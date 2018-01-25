Rejecting the partisan script in Greensboro

From an editorial in the (Greensboro) News & Record on Thursday:
Guilford County Board of Education members deserve thanks for not acting like partisan politicians. There are more than enough partisan politicians in other places.
News & Record education reporter Jessie Pounds’ analysis of the board’s first year under partisan governance, published Sunday, found that members don’t simply split along party lines when they disagree.
That might disappoint state Sen. Trudy Wade and other Republican legislators who imposed partisan elections and gerrymandered districts on Guilford County’s school board.
Partisan differences shouldn’t decide school matters. But they could, if board members wanted to drive political wedges and appeal to voters on the basis of party.
So far, however, Guilford County has school board members who are serving Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters well because they aren’t following the partisan script that state legislators wrote for them.
