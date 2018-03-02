Echoes of the Cold War

From an editorial Friday in the Fayetteville Observer:
Across Fort Bragg this week, members of the 16th Military Police Brigade and the 44th Medical Brigade are getting ready for what would be the worst day in all Americans’ lives: a nuclear attack.
But even as they rehearsed for what should be an unthinkable event, Russian President Vladimir Putin took to a stage in Moscow Thursday to tell the Russian people about a new “invincible,” nuclear-powered intercontinental cruise missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in the world and evade any existing missile-defense systems. Putin also issued a warning to the West about Russia’s readiness to respond to nuclear threats. “We would consider any use of nuclear weapons against Russia or its allies to be a nuclear attack on our country,” Putin said.
Putin was clearly rattling new and powerful sabers at the United States, where President Trump has been making plenty of noise with his own sabers. The whole thing is a troubling echo of the Cold War era that may presage yet another expensive and worrisome arms race between our country and his.
It was a sobering reminder of the way history repeats itself.
