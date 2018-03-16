How I (almost) saved our South Carolina vacation

Spring Break provides families with a wonderful chance to reconnect, away from the thrust and parry of our busy lives. Or so I am told. For I do not draw on a wealth of personal family vacation experience.
Norman Vincent Peale had “The Power of Positive Thinking.” My old man sang from his own hymnal: “The Power of False Choice.” Parenting shortcuts like no tattoos if you ever want to join the FBI. No motorcycles if you want to keep playing soccer. And most important, no family vacations unless you count yourself among the idle rich.
Sure, we’d tack on a long weekend around work travel every now and then, but a true vacation? I can still hear dad’s indignant reply: “What are we, the Gettys?” And so I chuckle when in middle age, I find myself utilizing some of his signature moves in my own family travel.
Early hotel check-in and late check-out, just on principle. Why not get more apples for the same price? Speaking of apples, eat them like there’s no tomorrow whenever you find them in your hotel lobby. Only one way to confirm they’re not ornamental.
Never miss a local story.
Recently I introduced a new move into the repertoire, one even the old man would salute. I share it here should you find it useful in your family travels. As you’ll see, it’s no longer available to me.
Nothing went as planned on our South Carolina vacation. Our rented beach house was ocean-view only to a family of eagles. It didn’t really matter. A storm hung over us from the Saturday we arrived, resulting in long hours spent indoors.
I couldn’t even tell my kids to go outside and play. Alligators had positioned themselves roadside like hungry, hungry hippos which, oddly, was our only game closet amusement. Even the refrigerator needed repair, so all meals were restaurant meals.
I responded gamely to the setbacks at first, but by Monday evening, after seeing money fly out the door like a dot-com circa 1998, I’d had enough. Trusting that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, I made an executive decision: I turned three daily meals into two.
My plan, so elegant in its simplicity, was sure to work. Starting Tuesday, the family dawdled over a late-morning breakfast buffet. The kids filled up on starchy pancakes. I even let them raid the jelly console for extra energy.
This maneuver was followed by a languid dinner around 4:30, heavy on sleep-inducing carbohydrates. Back home, we drew the shades early to suggest nightfall.
The gastric gaslighting worked for a few days, but by Thursday things were nearing Def-Con 1 at the house. It ultimately was my eight-year-old who turned whistleblower.
His anguished rebuke grew in rhetorical strength as he rattled off all the ways the vacation had been a disaster: “It’s been rainy all week, we’ve barely been to the beach, we leave tomorrow and I just noticed you’ve only been feeding us twice a day!”
What could I say? The kid had me dead to rights. When his four siblings joined in, it was all over. I felt like LBJ after he’d lost Cronkite.
We went out as a family for one final dinner, where I ordered iced tea. You know, for the free refills.
Kerrigan is a Charlotte attorney.
Comments