Laugh Attacks 03/31/18: Humorists comments on politics and public affairs

Stephen Colbert
“(The Stormy Daniels interview) all felt real, it all felt true. That felt truer than him getting elected.”
“Hmm, a couple of spanks and Donald Trump started acting more appropriate. John Kelly, you know what to do.”
(Responding to Trump's comment that Daniels reminded him of his daughter, Ivanka) “Wow, that is awkward. But not nearly as awkward as when he said to Ivanka, ‘Honey, you remind me of this porn star I had sex with.’”
Conan O'Brien
“Right before the Stormy Daniels interview aired, President Trump flew from Florida back to Washington, D.C., leaving his wife, Melania, behind. Or as the Secret Service calls it, whisking the president away for his own safety.”
Seth Meyers
“President Trump hosted the Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House. It was the best celebration of Greece since his kids’ hair.”
“Mississippi yesterday appointed its first female senator — before realizing its mistake and appointing a raccoon with a gun instead.”
"According to The Washington Post, President Trump congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election yesterday, despite being given briefing materials prior to the call that stated specifically in all caps, 'DO NOT CONGRATULATE.' Trump then sat down to a delicious lunch of silica gel packets, labeled 'DO NOT EAT.'"
Jimmy Fallon
“Facebook had a massive data breach that was connected to Russia. When users heard, they were concerned — but not as concerned as they were when their parents joined Facebook.”
“A former Playboy playmate named Karen McDougal says that she had an affair with Trump, and now she’s suing him. You know things are crazy when you hear the president is being sued by a porn star and people go, ‘Which one?’”
"Mueller wants to talk about mistakes, and Trump wants to talk about himself. They’re compromising and talking about Donald Trump Jr."
