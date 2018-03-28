Our vision for Charlotte is too much about ourselves

This past weekend I was one of hundreds of citizens who participated in the "What Can UDO Summit" to help chart the future of Charlotte. We heard presentations from Charlotte and New York city officials, we broke out into workshops and addressed questions about the "place types" we would like to see in a new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) that would regulate development. The underlying vision driving our discussion was one adopted by the City of Charlotte to be "A Livable City For All."
"A Livable City For All" is a terrific vision and perfect for our planning department to pursue. But it is a vision that should be folded into a much bolder vision for our city as we advance into the 21st Century.
The current vision is squarely about quality of life. The blueprint includes five aspirations and areas of focus: a vibrant economy, a diverse population, a range of housing and transit choices, safe neighborhoods, and a thriving natural environment. These are tall tasks and the daily work of governing. It is the fabric of the city we must weave every day.
But what does the vision say about us? It says our highest concern is living well. It says we are about our own comforts. It says we want Charlotte to become more clean, orderly, convenient, pleasant, beautiful and functional. We want to make money and entertain ourselves and enjoy the seasons and each other.
We have our difficult issues and we’re working on them, but relative to other cities, Charlotte is a great place to live. We can do better. We can become important.
We have all the attributes to become the city that matters most in America this century. We can matter most by committing to the decades-long work of social capital creation, economic mobility and racial reconciliation that can become a model for the nation. We can matter most by designing, building and moving innovative products through multi-modal links to global ports. We can matter most by raising the standard of the art and culture we produce and not simply consume. We can matter most by having an entrepreneurial and small business ecosystem that solves business and social problems of scale. We can matter most by having history happen here.
These efforts are underway. The work is heroic. The critical element that would tie it together is a vision of Charlotte in servant leadership to the world.
We will soon have a "civic campus" that is part of the North Tryon Vision Plan. The restored Carolina Theatre, the renovated Discovery Place, the new Main Library can begin a conversation that becomes regional. We can ask ourselves who might Charlotte be in 2050 at our best.
