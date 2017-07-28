Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz, July 29, 2016: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

July 28, 2017 4:22 PM

I could understand Trump if he wasn’t a teetotaler.

Since President Trump never apologizes, odds are he’ll never ask for a pardon.

Why are my only choices “Fake News” or Fox News?

Obviously, President Trump based his decision to ban transgender soldiers on his personal military experience. Oh . . . never mind.

No one who supported the socialist policies of Bernie Sanders should have a place in city government. See, it goes both ways.

Looking at the makeup of the city coucil and county commissioners, I’d say Trump supporters are already drained from the Charlotte government swamp.

“Freeway” is obviously a misnomer.

Impeachment is a political process, so President Trump should work harder at making friends.

Guilty three-year-old: “Don’t look in the closet.” President Trump: “Don’t look at my financial records.”

If you’re not guilty of anything, just be transparent and let the investigation proceed. Oh, wait, now I understand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

    Veterans can struggle to make the transition to civilian life. Charlotte is becoming a national leader in helping them.

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point 1:36

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point
UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics 4:41

UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics
Panthers Addison and Bucs Winston exchange jerseys 0:30

Panthers Addison and Bucs Winston exchange jerseys

View More Video