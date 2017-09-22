Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz 09/23/17: Anonymous comments from our readers

September 22, 2017 3:25 PM

Did Mayor Roberts drop the city council opening prayer on the advice of counsel? Or because she’s a lame duck?

Mayor Roberts, we need more prayers, not less.

Mayor Roberts’ prayers were not answered.

What’s the difference between surge pricing and price gouging?

Trump at the U.N. was a refreshing change from the former apologist-in-chief we endured for eight years.

Trump for U.N. Secretary-General!

Trump’s speech may be the last one ever given at the U.N. by a U.S. President.

After that speech, time to teach the kids to start hiding under their desks again.

Trump has the best words. But not the words “diplomacy” or “statesmanship.”

Maybe Charlotte Uprising should pay for all the damage and costs associated with their “non-violence” last year.

Congress solves its health care problem by dumping it on the states.

Pollsters, don’t phone me. Just read my buzzes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point 1:36

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point
UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics 4:41

UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics
Need vs. trust: Debate on CMS bonds 4:51

Need vs. trust: Debate on CMS bonds

View More Video