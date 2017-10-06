The Buzz 10/01/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

The NRA has approved regulating bump stocks. Congress is grateful for the permission to act.
Cam Newton plays like a kid. Sometimes he acts like one.
Cam is wrong. Women follow routes. Men don't ask directions.
Gun regulations don’t save lives.
Folks who want to kill will find a way to kill. But why let the NRA make it easy for them?
Gun laws will accomplish nothing until we abolish hate.
The NRA-owned Senator Burr is busy investigating how Russia influences elections.
The NRA and Russia have the same strategy: divide and conquer.
The Trump campaign concentrated on Wisconsin and Michigan in the final weeks before the election, and so did Russia. Coincidence?
Glad Secretary Price is gone. Now can we fire that other guy that keeps flying to New Jersey every other weekend?
My momma was surprised to hear that the FDA doesn’t recognize love as an ingredient in baked goods.
