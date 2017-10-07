The Buzz 10/08/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Trump is surely repealing and replacing his cabinet.
It is better to be silent and be thought a fool than to tweet and confirm it.
Which “well-regulated militia” did Stephen Paddock belong to?
Criminals obey gun laws like Congressmen obey spending caps.
A bump-stock is a weapon of mass destruction.
We need bump-stocks to keep us safe from the Zombie Apocalypse.
We may not be able to stop all the mass shootings, but shouldn’t we try to stop SOME of them?
The Second Amendment is the most expensive item in our Bill of Rights.
It’s the Bill of Rights, not the Bill of Restrictions.
There are plenty of limitations to the First Amendment. Seems like there could be some for the Second, as well.
I’m more afraid of the NRA than I am of ISIS.
ISIS claims credit for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
There are not WalMarts in North Korea, only Targets.
I hope Cam’s foot-in-mouth injury heals soon.
Comments