The Buzz 10/15/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Has America’s flag become an idol in the Old Testament sense?
Should we just call it the People Scouts now?
If it’s too early to talk about Las Vegas, is it now time to talk about Orlando or Aurora or San Bernardino or maybe even SANDY HOOK?
Any business that would rather pay for prenatal care, maternity leave and child care instead of birth control needs a new accountant.
President Trump mocks Sen. Corker’s height. Trump doesn’t think his administration’s a reality TV show, he thinks it’s the NBA.
President Trump needs to close “The Art of the Deal” and start reading “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”
The man in the Oval Office needs to “adult.”
Hundreds of thousands of women losing free birth control is inconceivable, so it’s fake news.
President Trump doesn’t consume alcohol. He gets drunk on power.
A bike/pedestrian path on I-77 may speed things up a bit.
NCAA: If the Heels pitch a fit, we must acquit.
Comments