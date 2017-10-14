Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz 10/15/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

October 14, 2017 1:33 PM

Has America’s flag become an idol in the Old Testament sense?

Should we just call it the People Scouts now?

If it’s too early to talk about Las Vegas, is it now time to talk about Orlando or Aurora or San Bernardino or maybe even SANDY HOOK?

Any business that would rather pay for prenatal care, maternity leave and child care instead of birth control needs a new accountant.

President Trump mocks Sen. Corker’s height. Trump doesn’t think his administration’s a reality TV show, he thinks it’s the NBA.

President Trump needs to close “The Art of the Deal” and start reading “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”

The man in the Oval Office needs to “adult.”

Hundreds of thousands of women losing free birth control is inconceivable, so it’s fake news.

President Trump doesn’t consume alcohol. He gets drunk on power.

A bike/pedestrian path on I-77 may speed things up a bit.

NCAA: If the Heels pitch a fit, we must acquit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

    Veterans can struggle to make the transition to civilian life. Charlotte is becoming a national leader in helping them.

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point 1:36

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point
UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics 4:41

UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics
Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win 0:58

Cameron Roseman-Sinclair interception seals Myers Park win

View More Video