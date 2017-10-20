Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz 10/21/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

October 20, 2017 3:51 PM

Maybe if everyone just learned to flatter and grovel before Trump he would behave.

Trump has never in his life had to back up his facts.

The last thing that should be politicized are the losses of Gold Star families.

Trump didn’t know what he signed up for.

NCAA: No Credibility At All.

If UNC has such lack of integrity with their athletes’ academic programs, one wonders where else they’re lacking.

UNC is to college athletics as Lance Armstrong is to cycling.

Welcome to the new Carolina Way.

“Habitat loss” really means “destruction by developers.”

Tolerant Americans don’t dismantle Southerners’ tributes to beloved and brave leaders, friends and family..

Social media has changed us from a nation of leaders into a nation of followers.

Who needs Halloween? We have the White House.

Time to schedule college football games on Sundays so we fans have something to watch.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

    Veterans can struggle to make the transition to civilian life. Charlotte is becoming a national leader in helping them.

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point 1:36

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point
UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics 4:41

UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics
Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game 1:27

Charlotte Observer's Joe Person gives his prediction on the Panthers - Bears game

View More Video