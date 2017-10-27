The Buzz 10/28/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issue of the day

Just in time for Halloween - Zombie Senators! Ambulatory, but unresponsive.
You can print all the negative stuff you want about the President. It won’t change his or his voters’ resolve!
On opioid addiction, Trump promised the moon & delivered green cheese.
“Just say no” didn’t work during the last drug crisis.
Trump on the opioid crisis: “Just say fake news!”
People who complain about what other people are doing during the National Anthem are like the people who complain that other people have their eyes open in church during the prayer.
Cam Newton pouts better than he passes.
Hillary only colluded with the Russians to prove Trump was colluding with the Russians.
On Uranium One scandal, forget Hillary. What did Obama know and when did he know it?
Car lanes are for cars. Trails are for bicycles.
Where were Corker and Flake when it mattered?
Corker and Flake won’t be missed. Culling the herd improves the brand.
