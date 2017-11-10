Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz 11/11/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

November 10, 2017 3:16 PM

POTUS tweets of 280 characters? Isn’t that throwing too much gas on the fire, Twitter?

Eighty percent of Republicans approve of the President. Sad.

Whether fake news or truth, why does nothing stick to Trump and everything sticks to Hillary?

With this election, Charlotte moves even further to the left. Didn’t think it was possible.

When you have 66 percent registered Democrats, they’re bound to get a stranglehold.

It wasn’t the heavier-than-expected early voter turnout; it was Kenny Smith’s negative campaign.

Our new city council: The Mouseketeers!

Now they’re even blaming Vi Lyles’ election on Trump.

Trump now blames America first.

It’s too soon to talk gun regulation, but after New York truck attack, Trump immediately attacked the visa programs.

You want thoughts and prayers. I’m thinking of praying for legislators with backbones.

If you want gun control – vote!

