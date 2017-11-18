The Buzz 11/19/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Congress as an old married couple: “What are you going to do today?” “Nothing.” “You did that yesterday.” “I haven’t finished yet.”
Christian Roy Moore has spent too much time preying.
POTUS in Asia: Gullible’s Travels.
If campaign contributors don’t influence policy, why is Congress working so hard to give them all huge tax cuts?
Remember, Congress: Young, healthy people don’t vote. We old and sick folk do.
I'd vote for more Republicans if they could think beyond the pocketbook.
Trump’s presidential library will consist solely of his Twitter posts and streaming episodes of Fox and Friends.
Krushchev said, “We will bury you.” Now Putin is here with the shovel.
Donna Brazile did a better investigation of Hillary than James Comey did.
Why do we always do the thorough background check after the shooting?
Could the amassing of a large arsenal of deadly weapons be a symptom of a serious mental disorder in itself?
