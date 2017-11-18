Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz 11/19/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

November 18, 2017 12:19 PM

UPDATED November 17, 2017 05:01 PM

Congress as an old married couple: “What are you going to do today?” “Nothing.” “You did that yesterday.” “I haven’t finished yet.”

Christian Roy Moore has spent too much time preying.

POTUS in Asia: Gullible’s Travels.

If campaign contributors don’t influence policy, why is Congress working so hard to give them all huge tax cuts?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Remember, Congress: Young, healthy people don’t vote. We old and sick folk do.

I'd vote for more Republicans if they could think beyond the pocketbook.

Trump’s presidential library will consist solely of his Twitter posts and streaming episodes of Fox and Friends.

Krushchev said, “We will bury you.” Now Putin is here with the shovel.

Donna Brazile did a better investigation of Hillary than James Comey did.

Why do we always do the thorough background check after the shooting?

Could the amassing of a large arsenal of deadly weapons be a symptom of a serious mental disorder in itself?

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

    Veterans can struggle to make the transition to civilian life. Charlotte is becoming a national leader in helping them.

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point 1:36

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point
UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics 4:41

UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics
Myers Park Mustangs defeat Butler Bulldogs 28-24 in playoff action 2:10

Myers Park Mustangs defeat Butler Bulldogs 28-24 in playoff action

View More Video