The Buzz 12/02/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

December 01, 2017 03:40 PM

Charlotte’s housing market’s tight because selfish Boomers won’t sell their homes to greedy Gen-Xers who’ll raze and replace them with oversized boxes to sell to clueless Millennials.

Charlotte developers may not be soulless, but they’re certainly tasteless.

Appointing Mick Mulvaney to head the CFPB is like asking Al Capone to head up the FBI.

Tired of reading all the fake news. Donald Trump is the best president we’ve ever had.

Cardinal Innovations, I-77 Mobility Partners, Crossroads Charter . . . remind me why it was better to privatize.

Franklin Graham has lost his way.

Looking forward to the next office Christmas party, with all the men on one side of the room and all the women on the other.

I’d hate to have Matt Lauer as my Secret Santa.

My lawyer loves her lawyer.

What happened to the days when a face slap settled everything?

I remember the days when the worst thing about PBS was the pledge drive.

