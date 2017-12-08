The Buzz 12/09/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Be sure to tune into Pat McCrory’s radio show for the next exciting episode of his self-pity party.
Mecklenburg’s computer hack meant county employees had to play solitare with real cards.
Jennifer Roberts thinks it’s our fault we misunderstood her.
Is it really news that people are upset in the Mideast? If they threw an ice cream party and invited everyone, now that would be news.
Our citizens aren’t accustomed to having a president who fulfills his promises.
The Trump Doctrine: If it ain’t broke, break it.
Remove the “ed” from federal government and we get feral government.
Winning ugly is more fun than losing ugly.
Pence should change his name to “Smithers.”
Why is Robert Pittenger making a war on the 1st Amendment?
Putting Christ back into Christmas means having compassion, being tolerant and loving your neighbor.
Why does my kid’s “Elf on a Shelf” have a Russian accent?
