The Buzz 12/10/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Democrats know the right thing to do about sexual harassment. Republicans keep groping about.
The case of John Conyers makes the case for term limits. And dynasty limits.
Roy Moore doesn’t remember his accusers because they’re grown women now.
Mike Pence will soon become the 46th President. The 47th will be a Democrat.
Huge tax cuts for corporations and the rich. Is that why you voted for Trump?
Trump’s teeth were perhaps giving him trouble because he lies through them so much.
All Flynn told the Russians was that Trump would have more flexibility after the election.
Virgina drivers were told the “dynamic pricing” toll roads to Washington, DC, would average $5 to $6. Turns out their price surges to $40. Now Mecklenburg faces this same dynamic.
Forty-dollar toll trips are just the new cost of transportation. Get used to it, North Mecklenburg.
December 7 was apparently not a date that lived in infamy in the mind of any Charlotte Observer editor.
