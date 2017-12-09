Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz 12/10/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

December 09, 2017 04:28 PM

UPDATED December 08, 2017 05:41 PM

Democrats know the right thing to do about sexual harassment. Republicans keep groping about.

The case of John Conyers makes the case for term limits. And dynasty limits.

Roy Moore doesn’t remember his accusers because they’re grown women now.

Mike Pence will soon become the 46th President. The 47th will be a Democrat.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Huge tax cuts for corporations and the rich. Is that why you voted for Trump?

Trump’s teeth were perhaps giving him trouble because he lies through them so much.

All Flynn told the Russians was that Trump would have more flexibility after the election.

Virgina drivers were told the “dynamic pricing” toll roads to Washington, DC, would average $5 to $6. Turns out their price surges to $40. Now Mecklenburg faces this same dynamic.

Forty-dollar toll trips are just the new cost of transportation. Get used to it, North Mecklenburg.

December 7 was apparently not a date that lived in infamy in the mind of any Charlotte Observer editor.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

    Veterans can struggle to make the transition to civilian life. Charlotte is becoming a national leader in helping them.

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point 1:36

Veteran rips off clothes to make a point
UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics 4:41

UNC's Tom Ross Talks Academics Vs. Athletics
Here comes the snow. 0:22

Here comes the snow.

View More Video