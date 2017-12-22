The Buzz 12/23/17: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

If Trump thinks tweets from two people on Meuller's staff justify shutting down the investigation, then the hundreds of Trump’s tweets should certainly justify shutting down this administration.
All I want for Christmas is no new Trump tweets.
So much for draining the swamp. Trump has swamped the drain.
Am I the only one not groping or not texting at stoplights?
Funny, Braxton Winston never mentioned raises for city council members when he was running for office.
Can we put Disney’s animatronic Trump in the White House?
If they sell the team, the Panthers will have two big bills: a huge captial gains tax and a legion of ex-fans demanding their PSL money back.
Noooo! Anyone but Bruton Smith!
We’ll just have to get used to the sound of “the San Diego Panthers.”
Turns out the Panthers were a jerry-built organization after all.
After ruining the saga, “The Last Jedi” is the last Star Wars movie I’ll ever watch.
