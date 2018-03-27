The Buzz 04/01/08: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

Another weekend of Washington protest rallies, another trip to Florida for Trump.
Teach your parents well. Their children's hell did slowly go by.
I'd like to help you son, but you're too young to vote . . . uh-oh!
Congress won't pass new gun control laws, but they'll probably vote to raise the voting age.
Funny how some high school kids are more mature than conservative politicians.
A budget should not be passed unless every person in the House and Senate has read it.
Is it worse to tax and spend or to cut taxes and spend, spend, spend?
A creepy old man apparently can't own an NFL team, but can be President of the United States.
Will tariffs be put on Chinese-made MAGA hats?
The perfect Democratic candidate would be a Trump-hating woman from Hollywood. In other words, Stormy Daniels.
A Catch-22: One can't get affordable housing credits if a grocery store is near, but no grocery store seems to want to open near affordable housing.
