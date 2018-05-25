The Buzz 05/28/18: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

You want to avoid sharks? Stay out of the water.
I worry less about LaWana Mayfield peddling her garbage than about folks buying it.
Our teachers need a raise, especially if we want them to be cops too.
Finally, the owners take a stand on the national anthem and the players take a seat.
Draft-dodging Trump telling football players to stand for the national anthem is the height of gall.
Trump does more deal-breaking than deal-making.
And poof, Trump's Nobel Peace Prize goes up in a mushroom cloud of smoke.
Those new commemorative summit coins are now worth a plugged nickel.
Like his time in office, No Drama Obama will only produce comedies for Netflix.
Miss Obama? Heck, I miss Nixon!
It's not Spygate, it's Liegate.
If the Panthers don't get domed, they'll be doomed.
