Opinion Columns & Blogs

The Buzz 05/28/18: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

May 25, 2018 01:20 PM

You want to avoid sharks? Stay out of the water.

I worry less about LaWana Mayfield peddling her garbage than about folks buying it.

Our teachers need a raise, especially if we want them to be cops too.

Finally, the owners take a stand on the national anthem and the players take a seat.

Draft-dodging Trump telling football players to stand for the national anthem is the height of gall.

Trump does more deal-breaking than deal-making.

And poof, Trump's Nobel Peace Prize goes up in a mushroom cloud of smoke.

Those new commemorative summit coins are now worth a plugged nickel.

Like his time in office, No Drama Obama will only produce comedies for Netflix.

Miss Obama? Heck, I miss Nixon!

It's not Spygate, it's Liegate.

If the Panthers don't get domed, they'll be doomed.

  Comments  