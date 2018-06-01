The Buzz 06/03/18: Anonymous comments from our readers on the issues of the day

LaWana Mayfield is the city council's Roseanne Barr.
Roseanne should have saved her racist “jokes” for the White House Correspondents Dinner.
Someone needs to take away Trump's cell phone and his Ambien.
Destroying Uptown's Marshall Park is a travesty of responsible development.
Maybe the poor wouldn't have all those traffic fines if they obeyed the law.
Remember, the law is fair: it's illegal for both the rich and the poor to sleep under bridges.
People won't miss the Volcker Rule until the next bank collapses.
Trump's making high gas prices great again.
The Democrats and the media aren't smart enough to keep up with President Trump.
Why is kneeling considered disrespectful to our nation's flag, yet flying the Confederate flag is not?
President Lincoln called for our better angels, Trump for our inner demons.
I have received a privacy policy update from everyone except the Buzz.
Comments