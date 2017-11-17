More Videos

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace breaks down after 2nd-place finish in Daytona 500 2:16

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace breaks down after 2nd-place finish in Daytona 500

Pause
Kevin Harvick critical of Daytona pole-sitter Alex Bowman 0:50

Kevin Harvick critical of Daytona pole-sitter Alex Bowman

Jimmie Johnson: Daytona is its own kind of animal 0:37

Jimmie Johnson: Daytona is its own kind of animal

Danica Patrick announces 2017 will be her last NASCAR season 0:23

Danica Patrick announces 2017 will be her last NASCAR season

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and Kasey Kahne wreck exiting Turn 3 at Daytona 1:09

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and Kasey Kahne wreck exiting Turn 3 at Daytona

Dale Jr: My father's career without a Daytona 500 victory is completely different 1:28

Dale Jr: My father's career without a Daytona 500 victory is completely different

Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago 2:30

Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

Never too early to celebrate racing at Daytona 1:27

Never too early to celebrate racing at Daytona

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte 2:22

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

Richard Petty won seven Daytona 500 races. Which one is the most memorable? 1:16

Richard Petty won seven Daytona 500 races. Which one is the most memorable?

Austin Dillon wins Daytona 500 in No. 3, same number as Dale Earnhardt 20 years ago

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com
Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

ThatsRacin

Dale Jr: I made peace with Daytona a long time ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says that he made peace with Daytona International Speedway a long time ago. Dale Earnhardt Sr. passed away 17 years ago in a wreck on the final lap of the Daytona 500 in 2001. Dale Jr recognizes how special Daytona International Speedway was to his father and it is a place that has become more special to him. He chose to embrace the track more.

Dale Jr: My father's career without a Daytona 500 victory is completely different

ThatsRacin

Dale Jr: My father's career without a Daytona 500 victory is completely different

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr said on Sunday, February 18, 2018 that how fans remember his father's career would have been completely if he had never won a Daytona 500. Dale Jr knew first had the pressure and stress that not winning had had on Dale Sr before he finally won. Dale Jr was fortunate to win a Daytona 500 early in his career and then duplicate it with a win eight years later. Dale Earnhardt Sr won a Daytona 500 which had fans, opposing team's and crew members standing in applause.

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

Local

Black Panther movie screening, more than just a movie for Charlotte

A epic weekend event started by Mosaic Live co-founders Tiffany Fant and Nakisa Glover, The Official Blackest Weekend Ever, held two private screenings for the Black Panther movie premiere on Friday and Saturday nights at Regal Cinemas Starlight 14. Weekend events included a Kickoff Coming to Wakanda Ceremony, One Stop Wakanda Shop, an after party at Morehead Tavern, and a Wakanda Wind Down Brunch. A portion of proceeds benefited several non profits, including The Males Place, Youth Hope International, and Aviation Camps of the Carolinas. The weekend experience celebrated the Black Panther movie as well as the Charlotte culture and community, and was a platform for beginning to address some of the issues of the community in a meaningful and impactful way.

Never too early to celebrate racing at Daytona

Sports

Never too early to celebrate racing at Daytona

NASCAR fans began turning out in groves hours before the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 to enjoy the sights and sounds of racing, scaling the banking to sign the bricks of the finish line and share their race winner.

Richard Petty won seven Daytona 500 races. Which one is the most memorable?

ThatsRacin

Richard Petty won seven Daytona 500 races. Which one is the most memorable?

Richard Petty won an amazing seven Daytona 500 races -- in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1981. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, the NASCAR Hall of Fame member took a moment to reminisce. Petty is the only seven-time winner of the Daytona 500. Among his other accolades, The King won 200 races and was a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Thunderbirds race across Daytona International Speedway

ThatsRacin

Thunderbirds race across Daytona International Speedway

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds raced across Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in preparation for their performance before Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The Thunderbirds are an air-demonstration squadron assigned to the 57th Wing. The squadron is the world's third oldest formal flying aerobatic team.