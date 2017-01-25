Charlotte Observer breaking-news tweets: April 5, 2016
BREAKING: PayPal is cancelling plans for Charlotte hub because of HB2. Story to follow on Charlotte Observer's website.— Deon Roberts (@DeonERoberts) April 5, 2016
Here's the press release from PayPal: https://t.co/U12jGRihWW— Deon Roberts (@DeonERoberts) April 5, 2016
PayPal, on canceling plans to bring 400 jobs to Charlotte: 'The new law perpetuates discrimination' https://t.co/ctkGq3vzJn #HB2 #ncpol— John Arwood (@johnarwood) April 5, 2016
Here's the story we have online so far regarding PayPal's decision: https://t.co/QqYJ5pH9Fh #charobs— Deon Roberts (@DeonERoberts) April 5, 2016
Darlene Heater, executive director of University City Partners, on loss of PayPal: 'We’re extremely disappointed.' https://t.co/hPocccC8uc— Deon Roberts (@DeonERoberts) April 5, 2016
Steph Curry's alma mater just emailed me asking to be added to list against NC's new LGBT bill #hb2 https://t.co/OEjXW8BSh5— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) April 5, 2016
CEO of Red Ventures says #HB2 prompting company to 'seriously reconsider' adding NC jobs https://t.co/UMF0Y33Ids pic.twitter.com/l8AiPY2Qci— John Arwood (@johnarwood) April 5, 2016
.@commonmarket says they're against NC's controversial new law limiting LGBT protections #hb2 https://t.co/OEjXW8BSh5— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) April 5, 2016
PayPal CEO told @DeonERoberts if McCrory scraps #hb2, NC would be a state they'd be glad to be an employer in https://t.co/PMMrEwQxVF— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) April 5, 2016
NFL says its spring meeting will remain in Charlotte despite NC's new controversial LGBT law #hb2 https://t.co/91fo6lGS2B— Katie Peralta (@katieperalta) April 5, 2016
"That's 400 jobs...that are no longer coming" https://t.co/29gmgGfI0t #hb2 #CLT @paypal pic.twitter.com/LvbKS6oW2Z— Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) April 5, 2016
The Charlotte Chamber's statement on PayPal: pic.twitter.com/J5sEyuCgzs— Deon Roberts (@DeonERoberts) April 5, 2016
Comments