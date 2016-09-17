McHugh's gem stops Mariners' streak as Astros win 6-0

Collin McHugh allowed just two hits in seven stellar innings, Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez both hit solo home runs and the Houston Astros beat Seattle 6-0 on Friday night to end the Mariners' eight-game win streak.
McHugh was outstanding in baffling the surging Mariners all night, not allowing a base runner until Nori Aoki's leadoff single in the fourth inning. Seattle's only other hit off McHugh was Kyle Seager's single with two outs in the seventh.
McHugh (11-10) improved to 9-3 in his career against Seattle and 4-0 this season while allowing just three runs in 25 innings.
Meanwhile, Seattle starter Felix Hernandez (11-6) stumbled in his biggest start of the season. With the Mariners back in the AL wild-card race, Hernandez failed to get through five innings, giving up five earned runs and eight hits.
Comments