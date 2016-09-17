Rosberg sets best time in Singapore ahead of qualifying

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg edged Red Bull's Max Verstappen to set the fastest time in Saturday's pre-qualifying practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, Rosberg's teammate and title rival, had another disjointed session and was only eighth fastest.
Rosberg, who trails Hamilton by two points going into Sunday's race, set a fastest lap of 1 minute, 44.352 seconds at the Marina Bay street circuit, just six hundredths of a second faster than Verstappen.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was third, half a second off Rosberg's time, indicating the fight for pole position later Saturday should be between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers.
Hamilton followed Friday's pattern of overshooting his braking points when using the softest compound tire, and his best time was 1.5 seconds off Rosberg.
