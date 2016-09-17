Princeton wins season opener 35-31 over Lafayette

Joe Rhattigan ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns and Princeton held on late to beat Lafayette 35-31 in its season opener on Saturday.
Isaiah Barnes hauled in five catches for 102 yards and Chad Kanoff added 160 yards passing for the Tigers, who were outgained in total yardage by Lafayette, 416-360, but forced three crucial Leopards turnovers including two interceptions of quarterback Drew Reed.
A Jacob Bissell 36-yard field goal gave Lafayette a 24-21 lead in the third. From there the Tigers gained a measure of breathing room on two Rhattigan TD runs which gave them a 35-24 advantage heading into the fourth.
A 24-yard scoring strike from Reed to Matt Mrazek cut the Leopards deficit to 35-31, but they never had another opportunity as Princeton ran out the final 5:22.
Reed finished with 356 yards passing and Mrazek had 81 yards receiving and two scores.
