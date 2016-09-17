Fielder back in Rangers' dugout after career-ending surgery

Prince Fielder was in the Texas Rangers' dugout during Saturday night's game, his first appearance since announcing last month that he couldn't play again after a second spinal fusion surgery.
Rangers fans gave Fielder a rousing ovation when the big slugger was shown on the video boards after the first inning against Oakland. Teammates pushed him out in front of the dugout, where he acknowledged the fans.
Manager Jeff Banister said before the game that he'll enjoy having Fielder around again.
The 32-year-old Fielder announced during an emotional news conference Aug. 10 that his playing career was over after surgery twice on his neck in just more than two years.
Fielder got his neck brace off just more than a week ago. He plans to remain with the AL West-leading Rangers through the postseason.
