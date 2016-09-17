Sports

September 17, 2016 8:58 PM

North Dakota comes back to beat South Dakota 47-44

Keaton Studsrud sneaked into the end zone from a yard out in double overtime, completing a 20-point comeback and lifting North Dakota to a 47-44 win over South Dakota in the 51st installment of the annual Potato Bowl.

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Keaton Studsrud sneaked into the end zone from a yard out in double overtime, completing a 20-point comeback and lifting North Dakota to a 47-44 win over South Dakota in the 51st installment of the annual Potato Bowl.

Both teams scored on the first play of the first overtime. John Santiago's 25-yard run gave North Dakota (1-2) a 41-34 lead, but South Dakota answered promptly when Chris Streveler found Shamar Jackson for a 25-yard score.

South Dakota (1-2) got the ball first but settled for a field goal in double overtime, leaving the door open for the Fighting Hawks to win with a touchdown.

The Coyotes took a 34-14 lead early in the third quarter, but North Dakota rallied for 20 straight points, capped by Deion Harris' 33-yard interception return with 3:28 left, Streveler's second pick six of the game.

Streveler passed for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Satterfield on App State's loss to Miami

View more video

Sports Videos