North Dakota comes back to beat South Dakota 47-44

Keaton Studsrud sneaked into the end zone from a yard out in double overtime, completing a 20-point comeback and lifting North Dakota to a 47-44 win over South Dakota in the 51st installment of the annual Potato Bowl.
Both teams scored on the first play of the first overtime. John Santiago's 25-yard run gave North Dakota (1-2) a 41-34 lead, but South Dakota answered promptly when Chris Streveler found Shamar Jackson for a 25-yard score.
South Dakota (1-2) got the ball first but settled for a field goal in double overtime, leaving the door open for the Fighting Hawks to win with a touchdown.
The Coyotes took a 34-14 lead early in the third quarter, but North Dakota rallied for 20 straight points, capped by Deion Harris' 33-yard interception return with 3:28 left, Streveler's second pick six of the game.
Streveler passed for 215 yards and four touchdowns.
Comments