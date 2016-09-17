Johnson tops Funny Car qualifying in NHRA playoff opener

Tommy Johnson Jr. topped Funny Car qualifying in the NHRA Carolina Nationals, the first race of the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship.
Johnson's Friday run of 3.876 seconds at 323.43 mph in his Dodge Charger R/T held up Saturday.
Doug Kalitta qualified first in Top Fuel, Greg Johnson in Pro Stock, and Angelle Sampey in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Kalitta ran a 3.721 at 325.77 on Friday. Anderson had a 6.578 at 210.50 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Sampey had a 6.815 at 196.02 on a Buell, both on Saturday.
Comments