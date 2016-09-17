Turnovers help Elon beat Fayetteville State 26-3

John Gallagher kicked four field goals and Elon capitalized on two interceptions and a fumble to beat Division II member Fayetteville State 26-3 on Saturday.
Jack Williams intercepted a second-quarter pass by Fayetteville State's DeMarius Davis, setting up a 38-yard field goal by Gallagher. Maclom Galloway picked off another pass by Davis, which led to a 43-yard Gallagher field goal and Elon's 13-3 halftime lead.
Daniel Thompson hit Jeremiah Bridges on a 17-yard scoring pass on the opening drive of the second half, and then Matt Baker recovered a fumble by Davis, leading to a 44-yard field goal by Gallagher. Gallagher added a 29-yard field goal with six minutes left.
Brandon Gentry scored on a 2-yard run to open the scoring for Elon (2-1), which outgained the Broncos 380 total yards to 163. Thompson was 14 of 27 for 173 yards passing.
Kristopher Haywood kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Broncos (0-3) that was set up by Eric Henderson's fumble recovery.
