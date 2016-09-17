Army improves to 3-0 with 66-14 victory over UTEP

Darnell Woolfolk ran for three touchdowns, Andy Davidson rushed for 106 yards and another score and Army routed UTEP 66-14 on Saturday night.
The battle of the nation's No. 4 running team against its No. 2 ball carrier never emerged in the Sun Bowl as Army steamrolled its way to a victory in the first meeting between the teams. Army is 3-0 for the first time since the 1996 season, when it started 9-0.
"They've been a good 1-2 punch the whole year," Army coach Jeff Monken said.
The Black Knights, who average 338 yards per game, conducted a triple-option clinic, rolling up 424 yards rushing on 72 attempts. Woolfolk had 15 carries for 71 yards, with all three scoring runs coming from inside the 10. Davidson had a 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 31-0.
"It was really good," Woolfolk said of the way the team's wishbone attack clicked. "It just boils down to execution. Everyone was locked in and focusing."
UTEP (1-2) allowed the most points at home since 2003. Aaron Jones, who entered the game as the nation's second leading rusher, finished with 67 yards on 11 carries and one score.
"My hat's off to Army," UTEP coach Sean Kugler said. "In every phase, on offense, defense, special teams, they outcoached us, outhustled us, out did us in everything."
Asked if he thought Army is a Top 25 team, Kugler said, "I'd put them in the Top 25. I have a vote. I'll take care of that tomorrow."
THE TAKEAWAY
ARMY: The Black Knights wishbone option rattled off 45 plays to UTEP's 15 and carried a 22:33 to 7:18 edge in time of possession into the break. They had the ball 10 times and scored on nine of those possessions. Special teams added another score, Max Regan's 13-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
"We prepared like we had a chip on our shoulder," Woolfolk said. "We just followed our plan."
UTEP: Playing behind the entire way, the UTEP rushing game never had a chance to get Jones, the nation's No. 2 runner, on track. He had just five carries for 13 yards in the first half.
UP NEXT
ARMY: The Black Knights travel to Buffalo on Saturday.
UTEP: The Miners will open Conference USA play next week at home against Southern Miss on Saturday.
