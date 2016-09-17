Sports

September 17, 2016 11:14 PM

AL-best Rangers lose 11-2 as Darvish struggles again vs A's

Joey Wendle led off the game with his first major league homer for Oakland, Marcus Semien also went deep against Yu Darvish and the Athletics beat the AL-best Texas Rangers 11-2 on Saturday night.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

Joey Wendle led off the game with his first major league homer for Oakland, Marcus Semien also went deep against Yu Darvish and the Athletics beat the AL-best Texas Rangers 11-2 on Saturday night.

Darvish (5-5) matched a career high by allowing seven runs while pitching only five innings. He struck out eight, but walked four batters — all of those runners scored.

Carlos Gomez homered for the Rangers (88-61), who began the day with a magic number of six for closing out Seattle in the AL West.

Raul Alcantara (1-1), among five A's pitchers to make their MLB debuts this season with a start, had three strikeouts without a walk. He pitched into the sixth, when he allowed a two-run homer to Gomez.

Danny Valencia added another three-run homer for the A's, his 17th, in the eighth off Dario Alvarez.

Darvish's ninth career loss to the A's came a night after All-Star left-hander Cole Hamels struggled again for the Rangers, in a game Texas rallied to win with two outs in the ninth. No other MLB team has beaten Darvish more than four times.

When Darvish last faced Oakland — a day after his 30th birthday exactly a month ago Saturday — he struck out nine and walked one in seven innings in a 6-2 victory. Before that, he had gone 0-8 in 10 starts against the A's since winning against them more than four years earlier in only his eighth game after coming from Japan.

Wendle, a rookie second baseman in his 15th career game, hit a 1-1 pitch into the left-field seats. His sacrifice fly in the second made it 4-0.

Darvish walked the bases loaded to start the second before Bruce Maxwell's two-run single.

Semien's 26th homer, with two on and two outs in the fifth, put the A's up 7-0.

Elvis Andrus led off the Texas sixth with a single, and on the next pitch Gomez hit his 11th homer this season, his sixth in 22 games with Texas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray, out since Aug. 7 with a strained right forearm, threw all of his pitches during a 31-pitch bullpen session. He will get a couple of days off before another bullpen, and could still potentially pitch in another game this season.

Rangers: DH/1B Prince Fielder was in the dugout for the first time since announcing last month that he couldn't play again after a second spinal fusion surgery. He got his neck brace off just more than a week ago.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Since eight scoreless innings in his first start for Oakland, lefty Ross Detwiler is 1-3 with a 5.25 ERA his last seven games (six starts).

Rangers: Colby Lewis (6-2, 3.31) makes his only his second start since a two-month stint on the DL with a strained right lat. The right-hander allowed three runs, all on solo homers, in 5 1-3 innings at the Los Angeles Angels last Sunday.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Satterfield on App State's loss to Miami

View more video

Sports Videos