Bennifield leads Chattanooga past Furman 21-14

Alejandro Bennifield threw for a touchdown and ran in another to lead Chattanooga to a 21-14 win over Furman in a Southern Conference opener Saturday night.
Bennifield connected with C.J. Board on a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and finished 11 of 14 for 146 yards with an interception.
Derrick Craine had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to cap a 77-yard drive for Chattanooga (3-0), and Bennifield punched in a TD from the 1 on the Mocs' next possession.
Furman (0-3) was held scoreless over the first three quarters, then got a 10-yard touchdown run from Thomas Gordon and a TD from Kealand Dirks, who punched it in from the 1. Reese Hannon was 14 of 20 for 174 yards and no interceptions for the Paladins.
The win for Chattanooga, last season's Southern Conference co-champion, marked its 13th conference home game victory in a row.
Comments