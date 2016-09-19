Yanks' playoff hopes take big hit in 4-game sweep at Boston

Yankees right-hander Tyler Clippard had a short, quick answer for how badly things went for New York at Fenway Park this weekend.
"Brutal. Pretty self-explanatory when you get swept in a situation like we had," Clippard said after giving up Hanley Ramirez's second homer of the game that lifted the Boston Red Sox over the New York Yankees 5-4 on Sunday night.
It completed a four-game sweep that severely diminished the Yankees' chances of winning the AL East.
"We could've won all four of these games here," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We just weren't able to shut them down. They're a very good offense and we understand that. There were times we had chances to tack on runs and we weren't able to do that. But you've got to start over Tuesday."
Gary Sanchez belted his 16th homer since Aug. 3 for the Yankees, who dropped eight back in the division and remained four behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot.
"It's tough," Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia said. "Obviously we had some games, probably all of them, that we could've won."
The Yankees were without second baseman Starlin Castro and center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who were both injured Saturday. Castro strained his right hamstring running out a double and Ellsbury bruised his right knee sliding into a bullpen wall trying to make a catch.
Ramirez drove in four runs and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a tying RBI single for the East-leading Red Sox, who overcame a rough start by Drew Pomeranz to post their ninth win in 12 games. Boston remained three games ahead of second-place Baltimore, which beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday.
The Red Sox open a 10-game trip at Baltimore with the first of four games on Monday night.
The Red Sox overcame deficits three times in the series, including the opener, when they scored five in the ninth and Ramirez hit a game-ending, three-run homer.
This time, he hit a fly ball that soared over the Green Monster off Clippard (1-1) for a 5-4 lead in the seventh. It was his 12th homer in 21 games.
Robby Scott (1-0) retired the only two batters he faced for his first major league victory. Koji Uehara got the final three outs for his seventh save.
New York scored single runs in the first and third before chasing Pomeranz with two in the fourth.
But the Red Sox sliced it to 4-3 when Ramirez hit a line drive off the base of a light stanchion above the Monster after Sabathia threw widely to first on what would have been an easy inning-ending double play.
Sabathia gave up four runs and eight hits in five-plus innings.
Didi Gregorius drove in the Yankees' first run with an RBI double before Sanchez hit a shot that caromed off a billboard above the left-field seats.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Yankees: 3B Chase Headley was also out of the lineup after his back stiffened up Saturday.
Red Sox: Red Sox slugger David Ortiz struck out as a pinch hitter, getting most of the night off after running the bases a lot the first three games.
SWEEPS
Boston recorded its first four-game sweep over New York since 1990. The Red Sox also had a three-game sweep at home against the Yankees this season. It's the first time the Yankees were swept in a four-game series since 2012, at Oakland.
MOOKIE MAGIC
RF Mookie Betts made two diving catches, the second against Brett Gardner leading off the ninth that brought chants of "MVP! MVP!"
TRENDING DOWN
Pomeranz had his second straight rough start, giving up four runs in 3 2/3 innings. He lasted just two innings in his previous one, allowing five runs in a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Yankees: New York is off Monday. RHP Michael Pineda (6-11, 4.94 ERA) is set to start against Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly (7-11, 4.98) in the opener of a three-game series on the road Tuesday.
