Sports

September 20, 2016 7:02 AM

Ramos-Vinolas beaten in first round in St. Petersburg

Sixth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas lost in the first round of the St. Petersburg Open in straight sets to French qualifier Alexandre Sidorenko on Tuesday.

The Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Sixth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas lost in the first round of the St. Petersburg Open in straight sets to French qualifier Alexandre Sidorenko on Tuesday.

The St. Petersburg-born Sidorenko, playing his first tour-level match this year, produced some timely big serves to win 7-5, 6-2 against his Spanish opponent, who at 32nd in the world was ranked 223 places above Sidorenko.

There was a tense finish as Sidorenko wasted two match points, the second with a double fault, before serving out the win.

He next plays either Italy's Paolo Lorenzi or German qualifier Mischa Zverev.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart injures hamstring

View more video

Sports Videos