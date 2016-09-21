Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick clear air about football photo that set social media ablaze

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick cleared the air this week about a photo of the two of them that appeared after Sunday’s NFL game between the Panthers and 49ers.
The photo shows Kaepernick with an odd, surprised expression on his face and Newton with his head tilted back. It appears the two are angry at each other and led to national TV media speculation of a feud and all sorts of Twitter memes.
Cam: "Why didn't you stand up for the flag?"— Briantelevision1 (@BrianHudson718) September 18, 2016
Kaepernick: "Why didn't you dive for the ball" pic.twitter.com/er3vhnn0d1
The players say it’s much ado about nothing.
Meeting with the media in San Francisco, Kaepernick laughed and said the players’ exchange was friendly.
“I don’t know what caused me to make that face,” Kaepernick said.
Newton posted a photo of himself and Kaepernick sharing a hug.
Newton -- who addressed a fatal police shooting in Charlotte during a media conference Wednesday -- included a long caption with the picture:
“I salute my brother @Kaepernick7 for making a stand for injustice in this country but.... the real problem is and will always be the people; and how we treat one another! I see a lot of memes and even articles about Cam vs. Kap, are they ok? But the truth is we are good will always be good... We all are all are different and have the right to fill anyway we want to...and I salute him for standing (in this case kneeling) for something to if not to fix the issues; raise awareness of the issues.
“I’m an African American; that’s black and proud to the day I die and I try to make an impact in my community as much as I can, how are you making a difference? But it all goes for nothing if we all don’t police “ourselves” and love one another no matter what the race is! We all have to do better and be held accountable for our actions (police included)...I’m not here to talk about race I’m here to talk about what’s right!!! And we all have to do what is right no matter the race, age, or gender.”
į $ÅŁŪTË MŸ ßRØTHËR, @kaepernick7 FØR MÅK1NG Å $TÅND för įNJŪ$T1€Ë įN TH1$ €ØŪNTRŸ ßŪT.... THË RËÅŁ ₽RØßŁËM 1$ ÅND ₩1ŁŁ ÅŁ₩ÅŸ$ ßË THË ₽ËØ₽ŁË; ÅND HØ₩ ₩Ë TRËÅT ØNË ÅNØTHËR❕ į $ËË ÅŁØT ØF MËMËš ÅND ËVËN ÅRTį€ŁË$ ÅßØŪT €ÅMvšKÅ₽; ÅRË THËŸ ØK❔ßŪT THË TRŪTH į$ ₩Ë ÅRË GØØD ÅND ₩1ŁŁ Å1₩ÅŸ$ ßË GØØD... ₩Ë ÅŁŁ ÅRË D1FFËRËNT ÅND HÅVË THË R1GHT TØ F1ŁŁ ÅNŸ₩ÅŸ ₩Ë ₩ÅNT TØ... ÅND į $ÅŁŪTË H1M FØR $TÅND1NG (įñ thįš ¢âšë kñëëlįñg) FØR $ØMËTH1NG TØ įF NØT TØ F1X THË į$$ŪË$; RÅ1$Ë Å₩ÅRËNË$$ ØF THË į$$ŪË$. įM ÅN ÅFRį€ÅN ÅMËRį€ÅN; THÅT$ ßŁÅ€K ÅND ₽RØŪD TØ THË DÅŸ į D1Ë ÅND į TRŸ TØ MÅKË ÅN 1M₽Å€T įN MŸ €ØMMŪN1TŸ Å$ MŪ€H Å$ į €ÅN, HØ₩ ÅRË ŸØŪ MÅK1NG Å D1FFËRËN€Ë❓ ßŪT įT ÅŁŁ GØË$ FØR NØTH1NG 1F ₩Ë ÅŁŁ DØNT ₽ØŁį€Ë "ØŪR$ËŁVË$" ÅND ŁØVË ØNË ÅNØTHËR NØ MÅTTËR ₩HÅT THË RÅ€Ë 1$❕ ₩Ë ÅŁŁ HÅVË TØ DØ ßËTTËR ÅND ßË HËŁD Å€€ØŪNTÅßŁË FØR ØŪR Å€T1ØN$(pölį¢ë įñ¢lüdëd)... 1M NØT HËRË TØ TÅŁK ÅßØŪT RÅ€Ë 1M HËRË TØ TÅŁK ÅßØŪT ₩HÅT$ R1GHT!!! ÅND ₩Ë ÅŁŁ HÅVË TØ DØ ₩HÅT$ R1GHT NØ MÅTTËR THË RÅ€Ë, ÅGË, ØR GËNDËR❕ #WËâllWÅNTâñdNËËDjüštįcë‼️ #ŠTÅNDförŚØMËTH1NG #įSTÅNDförWHÅTSrįght #DØNTdwëllØNthëNËGÅT1VįTŸ #ßËthëSØŁŪT1ØN #ÅŁŁlövëHËRËförMŸbröthâ #iWmW -1OVEmørê #hâtëršW1ŁŁšâÿ1TSphötöSHØPPËD #DØNTbëÅpüppët
Comments