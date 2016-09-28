Rookie Renfroe hits slam, 3-run HR; Padres beat Dodgers 7-1

Rookie Hunter Renfroe hit his first career grand slam and also had a three-run shot to drive in all the runs in the San Diego Padres' 7-1 victory against the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.
The Dodgers fell two games behind the NL East champion Washington Nationals in the race for home-field advantage for their Division Series matchup.
Renfroe, the MVP of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League, was called up last Wednesday. He hit a high, arcing three-run homer to left field off Kenta Maeda with two outs in the first inning. His grand slam to straightaway center came on a full-count pitch from Louis Coleman with two outs in the eighth. Renfroe has three homers in six games.
His seven RBIs were one shy of the team record.
Maeda (16-10), who beat the Padres 7-0 at Petco Park in his big league debut on April 6, had his start moved up one day so he'll get another start before the playoffs begin.
Paul Clemens (4-5) held the Dodgers to one run and three hits in five innings, struck out two and walked one.
Chase Utley homered for the Dodgers in the third, his 13th.
The Dodgers threatened in the sixth against rookie Jose Torres, loading the bases with one out on two walks and a single. Torres then got Yasmani Grandal to fly out to shallow right and Josh Reddick to pop up to shortstop.
UP NEXT
Dodgers: Rookie RHP Jose De Leon (2-0, 5.52) had his start pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday. He beat the Padres 7-4 in his MLB debut on Sept. 4 at Dodger Stadium.
Padres: Rookie RHP Luis Perdomo (8-10, 5.59) is scheduled to make his 20th start for the Padres.
