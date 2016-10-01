Ryder Cup Capsules

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride Pause

0:45 Hornets coach Steve Clifford optimistic despite new injuries

1:15 Thomas Davis one last game in the Georgia Dome

1:27 Kelvin Benjamin's non-production can't happen again

0:48 Mike Tolbert explains decision to pay auto shop $3,900 in coins

0:26 MKG from 3

0:56 Breast cancer survivors paint pit wall pink

5:19 Sprint Cup champion Kyle Busch honored at the White House

3:39 Coach Clifford talks about upcoming season

2:44 Evolution of a Game: Arnold Palmer