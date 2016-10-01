McGough rallies FIU to 33-31 win over FAU

Alex McGough ran for two touchdowns and passed for another, Austin Taylor kicked the go-ahead field goal and Florida International beat Florida Atlantic 33-31 on Saturday in a game that featured five lead changes.
FAU (1-4, 0-1 Conference USA) led 24-14 after Azeez Al-Shaair intercepted McGough's pass on the first play of the second half and returned it 30 yards for a score.
Anthony Jones replied with a 3-yard TD run to cap FIU's next drive, then McGough's 26-yard TD pass to Thomas Owens made it 27-24 FIU.
FAU's Devin Singletary scored on a 1-yard run to regain the lead 31-27 for the Owls, but Taylor capped two FIU drives with 37- and 32-yard field goals.
McGough was 15 of 30 for 199 yards passing for FIU (0-4, 1-0).
Gregory Howell Jr. scored on a 68-yard run, Jason Driskel hit Marcus Clark on a 9-yard TD pass and Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 50-yard field goal for the Owls.
