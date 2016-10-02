Hamilton out of Malaysian GP with engine failure

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton retired from the Malaysian Grand Prix due to an engine failure on Sunday, with the British driver pulling off the track while leading with 16 laps to go.
Hamilton looked on track to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from teammate Nico Rosberg, who was the innocent victim of a collision on the first corner of the race and had fought his way back to fourth.
However Hamilton's engine failed spectacularly on lap 40 of 56 with flames shooting out from the back of the car.
That handed the race lead to Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.
