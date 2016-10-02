Ryder Cup Glance

3:25 Duke quarterback Daniel Jones discusses the 34-20 loss Saturday to Virginia. Pause

1:56 UNC's Trubisky on Heels' dramatic win over Florida State

2:31 UNC's Larry Fedora on Tar Heels' big win over Florida State

1:22 Weiler’s last-second field goal gives Tar Heels 37-35 win at Florida State

1:47 Week 4: Five bold predictions for Panthers at Falcons

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

0:45 Hornets coach Steve Clifford optimistic despite new injuries

1:15 Thomas Davis one last game in the Georgia Dome

1:27 Kelvin Benjamin's non-production can't happen again

0:48 Mike Tolbert explains decision to pay auto shop $3,900 in coins