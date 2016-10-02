Starting Arkansas fullback arrested for public intoxication

The starting fullback for the Arkansas Razorbacks football team has been arrested for public intoxication.
Nineteen-year-old Hayden Johnson was booked at the Washington County jail on Sunday morning and posted bail, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2cW9ZnH ). According to a preliminary arrest report, Johnson was lying on the ground at the Greek theater and was unable to stand. He admitted he had been drinking.
He will have a preliminary hearing Monday in Fayetteville District Court.
Johnson, from Columbia, Missouri, has started all five games at fullback this season.
A team spokesman says Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema is aware of the arrest and will comment during his regularly scheduled news conference Monday.
Arkansas is No. 16 in the AP poll and plays No. 1 Alabama on Saturday in Fayetteville.
