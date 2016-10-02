Sounders win 2-1, eliminate Whitecaps from playoff race

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted makes a save against the Seattle Sounders during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Seattle Sounders' Osvaldo Alonso, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps with teammate Erik Friberg, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Tim Parker, right, heads the ball near Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris during the second half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies reacts after missing a chance to score against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Erik Hurtado plays the ball against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Seattle Sounders' Brad Evans celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Seattle Sounders' Herculez Gomez heads the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps' Jordan Harvey during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Seattle Sounders' Osvaldo Alonso (6) scores against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper David Ousted during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Morales celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Morales celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Morales celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Morales, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Alphonso Davies against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Seattle Sounders' Tyrone Mears, of England, plays the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps' Erik Hurtado during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies plays the ball against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday Oct. 2, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Ben Nelms
Comments