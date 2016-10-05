James, Cavaliers open preseason by beating Magic

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers had a successful start to their title defense preparations.
James played just 13 minutes as the NBA champions opened the exhibition season with a 117-102 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue intends to keep James' playing time to a minimum during the preseason. The superstar scored seven points and had six assists. Lue also rested point guard Kyrie Irving and forward Tristan Thompson sat out with a stiff left foot.
Jeff Green scored 19 to pace the Magic in their second game under coach Frank Vogel.
MAGIC: Mario Hezonja scored 17 and Evan Fournier 14. ... Serge Ibaka (sore right knee), Aaron Gordon (sprained left ankle) and Jodie Meeks (broken right foot) all sat out.
CAVALIERS: Cleveland led by 26 at half. ... Kevin Love scored eight points in 13 minutes. ... Jordan McRae led Cleveland with 20 points and rookie Kay Felder added 14. ... Guard J.R. Smith remains unsigned and there remains no progress in talks between the free agent's representatives and the Cavs. ... DeAndre Liggins started for Irving and had four points in 14 minutes.
UP NEXT: Orlando (0-2) doesn't play again until Oct. 12 against San Antonio. Cleveland (1-0) hosts Philadelphia on Saturday.
THUNDER 92, FC BARCELONA 89
BARCELONA — Enes Kanter had 24 points and eight rebounds as Oklahoma City salvaged a split of its two-game exhibition tour to Spain. The Thunder were beaten in overtime by Real Madrid on Monday.
THUNDER: Russell Westbrook finished with 12 points and five assists in 21 minutes, playing in just the first and third quarters. ... Kanter had the go-ahead basket with a minute left. ... Steve Adams sat out with an injured right ankle. ... Victor Oladipo scored 10 points.
FC BARCELONA: Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Victor Claver scored 25 points.
UP NEXT: Oklahoma City (1-1) visits Dallas on Tuesday.
Comments