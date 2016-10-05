Sports

October 5, 2016 11:28 PM

Bumgarner, Gillaspie lead Giants over Mets 3-0; Cubs next

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Madison Bumgarner pitched a four-hitter in his latest postseason gem, Conor Gillaspie hit a three-run homer off Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the defending NL champion New York Mets 3-0 Wednesday night in the wild-card game.

Trying to follow their World Series titles in 2010, '12 and '14, the Giants open the NL Division Series on Friday at the best-in-the-majors Chicago Cubs.

Bumgarner has pitched 23 consecutive scoreless innings in winner-take-all postseason games — all on the road — following a four-hitter at Pittsburgh in the 2014 wild-card game and five innings of relief at Kansas City to save Game 7 of the 2014 World Series.

Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard didn't allow a hit until two outs in the sixth and gave up two hits in seven innings. Addison Reed escaped bases-loaded trouble in the eighth.

Brandon Crawford doubled leading off the ninth against Familia, who walked Joe Panik with one out.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

View more video

Sports Videos