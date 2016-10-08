Slavin's shootout goal lifts Hurricanes past Capitals, 3-2

Jacob Slavin scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 exhibition victory over the Washington Capitals on Friday night.
Lee Stempniak and Noah Hanifin scored in regulation for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 22 shots through overtime.
Jeff Skinner and Teuvo Teravainen also scored in the tiebreaker for the Hurricanes, and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Andre Burakovsky replied for the Capitals.
John Carlson and Zachary Sanford 2:31 apart in the third for Washington to tie the score. Braden Holtby had 29 saves.
Stempniak gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the second as he was standing in front of the net to right of Holtby and swatted a pass from Jordan Staal out of the air and into the net.
Hanifin doubled the lead on a power play at 5:40 of the third, firing the puck over Holtby's blocker into the top left corner of the net.
Carlson got the Capitals on the scoreboard about five minutes later with a slap shot off a pass from Kuznetsov. Sanford's wrister with about 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation tied it.
SVECHNIKOV, HOWARD LEAD RED WINGS IN WIN OVER MAPLE LEAFS
At Hamilton, Ontario, Evgeny Svechnikov scored twice to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Jimmy Howard stopped 18 shots to help the Red Wings improve to 5-1-1 in the preseason.
Brendan Leipsic scored for the Maple Leafs, who were playing in Hamilton for the first time since 2005. Jhonas Enroth finished with 24 saves.
Svechnikov gave Detroit the early 1-0 lead on a quick wrist shot past Enroth from the top of the slot. He was in position after leaving the penalty box and lingering the 11 seconds needed for Nathan Paetsch to start the breakout along the boards to Drew Miller who hit him with a short lead pass.
Leipsic's first of the preseason tied it with 44 seconds left in the first period.
Svechnikov scored his second of the night 4:39 into the second period.
REINHART, KANE GET SABRES PAST SENATORS
At Ottawa, Ontario, Sam Reinhart and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-2 victory over the Senators.
Marcus Foligno and Derek Grant also scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Turris scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson, playing just his second game of the preseason, had 21 saves.
The Sabres made it 4-1 midway through the third as Kane got a stick on a bouncing puck and put it past Anderson at 8:18.
Turris pulled the Senators within two again with just over 8 1/2 minutes remaining as he beat Lehner high glove side.
The Sabres opened the scoring midway through the first as Reinhart tipped Casey Nelson's shot from the point.
Buffalo extended the lead to 3-0 less than 7 1/2 minutes into the second as Foligno and Grant scored 3:44 apart. Pageu deflected Tom Pyatt's shot past Lehner 20 seconds later to get Ottawa on the board.
VRBATA, COYOTES BEAT SHARKS 3-1
At Phoenix, Radim Vrbata scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period as the Arizona Coyotes rallied from an early deficit to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1.
Anthony DeAngelo had the tying score in the first period and Shane Doan sealed the Coyotes' win with 11 seconds remaining in the third. Mike Smith had 29 saves.
Arizona finished its preseason schedule 5-1-2 for a league-best 12 points.
Joonas Donskoi gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 3:37 into the game, and Martin Jones finished with 20 saves.
STARS SCORE 3 IN SECOND, BEAT KINGS 6-3
At Las Vegas, Johnny Oduya scored the tiebreaking goal a little past midway through the middle period and Radek Faksa capped Dallas' three-goal second 43 seconds later to lead the Stars to a 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Patrik Nemeth had two goals, and Julius Honka and Jason Spezza also scored for the Stars.
Michael Mersch, Dustin Brown and Nic Dowd scored for the Kings.
Dowd pulled Los Angeles within one 9:09 into the third period, but Nemeth's second of the game made it 5-3 with 4:43 remaining. Spezza's short-handed empty-netter in the final minute capped the scoring.
Comments