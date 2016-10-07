Cox runs for 162, 2 TDs, leads Old Dominion past UMass 36-16

Jeremy Cox ran for a career-high 162 yards and two touchdowns, leading Old Dominion to a 36-16 victory over Massachusetts on Friday night.
The game was moved up from Saturday because of Hurricane Matthew.
Ray Lawry added 88 yards and a touchdown, the 30th of his career, tying Thomas DeMarco for the ODU career record for rushing touchdowns.
David Washington was 20 of 35 for 248 yards. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Fulgham in the first quarter, when the Monarchs (4-2) took a 10-0 lead.
Lawry's score came late in the third quarter after UMass (1-5) had made it 22-16 on Andrew Ford's 11-yard TD pass to Andy Isabella.
Cox added his second score in the fourth quarter and Ron Thompson and Shadow Williams had interceptions to seal the win.
Marquis Young had 153 yards and a touchdown for UMass.
Comments